Bangladesh name uncapped wicketkeeper Farzana in ODI squad for series against Australia

Bangladesh are yet to register a win against Australia in a women's ODI or T20I game

ANI | Updated: 16-03-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 22:20 IST
Bangladesh and Australia players in action (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Bangladesh's uncapped wicketkeeper Farzana Haque Lisa has sealed a spot in the 16-player squad for their first home ODI series against Australia. Bangladesh are yet to register a win against Australia in a women's ODI or T20I game. They will be keen to bag their first win in the three-match series.

Farzana has been named in place of wicketkeeper-batter Shamima Sultana. Along with Farzana, 15-year-old bowler Nishita Akter Nishi who has two ODI appearances in her kitty, is also in the squad. Lata Mondal, Fariha Trisna and Shorifa Khatun who featured during Bangladesh's recent tour of South Africa have been named as standby players. All three 50-over clashes will be played at Bangladesh's Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. All these games are a part of the ICC Women's Championship. Australia are at the summit of the table with 10 wins in 15 games, while Bangladesh have just four wins in 15 games and are currently 7th in the table.

The series will begin on March 21 and will be played till March 27. After the conclusion of the ODI series, both teams will engage in a three-match T20I series. Australia will arrive in Bangladesh for the white-ball series on March 17. The T20I series will kick off on March 31 and will conclude on April 4. All matches of the T20I series will also be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Bangladesh have registered victories in the 50-over format against India, Pakistan and South Africa in the last three ODI series. Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana (captain), Nahida Akter (vice-captain), Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Farzana Hoque Lisa, Rabeya Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

