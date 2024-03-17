Left Menu

"Faf and Kohli were very consistent last year," says Aakash Chopra

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra said that Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli were "consistent" in the previous season of the tournament.

Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra said that Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli were "consistent" in the previous season of the tournament for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). While speaking on his official YouTube channel, Chopra said that the Bengaluru-based franchise has English batting allrounder Will Jacks as their backup.

"This team also has Will Jacks among the backups. So they have a lot of options. The top five or six are as good as you can have. Faf and Kohli were very consistent last year and Maxi has also become consistent now. He is a very good player and Cameron Green is gun," Chopra said. The 46-year-old said that anyone who comes on the cease at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, "regains" their form.

"Look at their batting. You will have Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli at the start. Then comes Cameron Green followed by either Glenn Maxwell or Rajat Patidar - these five gun batters. If you feel Rajat Patidar wasn't in form in Tests, it doesn't matter, whoever reaches the Chinnaswamy regains his form," he added. RCB finished sixth in the last season, winning seven and losing seven matches. 14 points were not enough to secure them a position in the playoffs. The highly popular franchise, boasting popular superstars like Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell etc will be looking to end their trophy drought this year

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2024 squad: Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat KohliRajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Mayank Dagar (traded from SRH), Cameron Green (traded from MI), Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chuahan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

