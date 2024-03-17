Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Haugan takes Norway's first men's win of the season in final slalom

Timon Haugan gave the Norwegian men's team a first win of the Alpine World Cup ski season in the last slalom on Sunday. The victory was the first of Haugan's World Cup career and he finished the season third in the slalom standings.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 20:00 IST
Alpine skiing-Haugan takes Norway's first men's win of the season in final slalom

Timon Haugan gave the Norwegian men's team a first win of the Alpine World Cup ski season in the last slalom on Sunday. Austria's Manuel Feller, who had already clinched the title in the discipline, finished runner-up on home snow and 0.40 slower over the two legs at the World Cup finals in Saalbach-Hinterglemm.

Germany's Linus Strasser, who had been second after the first run, ended up third. The victory was the first of Haugan's World Cup career and he finished the season third in the slalom standings. Feller finished with 715 points to Strasser's 526 and Haugan's 450.

Norway's only other winner so far this season was Ragnhild Mowinckel in a women's downhill in the Italian resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India
4
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024