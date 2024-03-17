Left Menu

RCB beat Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets to lift WPL title

Brief scores Delhi Capitals 113 all out in 18.3 overs Shafali Verma 44 Shreyanka Patil 412, Sophie Molineux 320 Royal Challengers Bangalore 115 for two in 19.3 overs Smriti Mandhana 31, Sophie Devine 32, Ellyse Perry 35 not out.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 22:43 IST
RCB beat Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets to lift WPL title
A clinical Royal Challengers Bangalore won the Women's Premier League 2024 title with an eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in the final here on Sunday.

Batting first, DC were bowled out for 113 in 18.3 overs. RCB chased down the target of 114 with three balls to spare, much to the disappointment of the weekend crowd that turned out to support the home team. With Shafali Verma (44 off 27 balls) going great guns, DC were cruising at 64 for no loss in 43 balls before they committed harakiri, losing 10 wickets for just 49 runs. Spinners Shreyanka Patil (4/12) and Sophie Molineux (3/20) helped RCB stage a remarkable recovery after Shafali's exploits at the top of the order. Brief scores: Delhi Capitals: 113 all out in 18.3 overs (Shafali Verma 44; Shreyanka Patil 4/12, Sophie Molineux 3/20) Royal Challengers Bangalore: 115 for two in 19.3 overs (Smriti Mandhana 31, Sophie Devine 32, Ellyse Perry 35 not out).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

