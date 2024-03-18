Left Menu

Soccer-Guardiola focused on 'final' against Arsenal

Manchester City are still in the running to pick up two trophies at Wembley this season but manager Pep Guardiola said all his focus is on their Premier League clash with title rivals Arsenal at the end of the month, a match he described as a "final".

Manchester City are still in the running to pick up two trophies at Wembley this season but manager Pep Guardiola said all his focus is on their Premier League clash with title rivals Arsenal at the end of the month, a match he described as a "final". City face Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals next month, as well as Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, which has its title decider at Wembley this season.

Guardiola, however, said he was not looking past their next league fixture against Mikel Arteta's side on March 31. "One step at a time," he told City's website. "We have a final against Arsenal.

"I don't want to think too much in the future right now. It's been an intense period." Guardiola said he hoped all his players return from the international break fit and ready for the match against Arsenal, who lead the league on goal difference from Liverpool with City a point further back.

"I will not watch the (International) games. I will rest and when they arrive we will see which players survive," he added. "When we come back we will have three days to prepare for the game against Arsenal. Let's go"

