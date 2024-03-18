Left Menu

Soccer-Nottingham Forest given four-point deduction for financial rules breach

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 20:52 IST
Representative image

Nottingham Forest have become the second Premier League club to be deducted points for breaching profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) after being docked four points over their finances on Monday.

"Nottingham Forest was referred to an independent Commission on 15 January, following an admission by the club that it had breached the relevant PSR threshold of £61 million ($77.6 million) by £34.5 million," Premier League said in a statement ($1 = 0.7859 pounds)

