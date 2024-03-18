Left Menu

Soccer-Lazio appoint Tudor as manager

Lazio have appointed Igor Tudor as manager following the resignation of Maurizio Sarri, the Serie A club said on Monday. The Croatia international played in Serie A as a defensive midfielder for Juventus from 1998-2007. Sarri resigned on March 13 and Lazio assistant coach Giovanni Martusciello took charge for Saturday's 3-2 win at Frosinone.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 23:17 IST
Soccer-Lazio appoint Tudor as manager

Lazio have appointed Igor Tudor as manager following the resignation of Maurizio Sarri, the Serie A club said on Monday. Italian media reported that Tudor, 45, has signed an 18-month contract with the Rome club.

Tudor last coached French side Olympique de Marseille, leaving in June last year after leading them to a third-place finish. He has also managed Serie A teams Udinese and Verona. The Croatia international played in Serie A as a defensive midfielder for Juventus from 1998-2007.

Sarri resigned on March 13 and Lazio assistant coach Giovanni Martusciello took charge for Saturday's 3-2 win at Frosinone. Lazio are ninth in the standings, four points outside the European qualifying places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer to cut stake in Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleon to 24%; Reckitt says many cases filed against baby formula makers and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to cut stake in Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Musk's SpaceX is building spy satellite network for US intelligence agency, sources say

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Musk's SpaceX is building spy satellite netw...

 Global
3
BetterPlace, UP govt ink pact to upskill frontline workers

BetterPlace, UP govt ink pact to upskill frontline workers

 India
4
Uber pays USD 178 million to end legal fight with Australian taxi drivers

Uber pays USD 178 million to end legal fight with Australian taxi drivers

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024