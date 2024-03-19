Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck) retiring

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch announced Monday that he is medically retiring from the NFL after six seasons. The team released the 28-year-old veteran on Friday with a failed physical designation due to a lingering neck injury.

Injury concerns linger as NCAA Tournament tip-off approaches

Hurt or injured? It's a fine line that could prove the difference between advancing and elimination for multiple NCAA Tournament teams this week. Status reports for star players are pausing some scouting reports for the opening rounds of the tournament.

F Wayne Simmonds retires after 15 NHL seasons

Forward Wayne Simmonds announced his retirement from the NHL on Monday after 15 seasons with six teams. The Philadelphia Flyers are signing him to a one-day contract and will honor his career on April 13 during a game against the New Jersey Devils.

MLB 2024: Can anybody contend with the Dodgers?

Everything that makes Shohei Ohtani the star he has become was on display in his Los Angeles Dodgers spring training debut when he struck out, grounded into a double play and then rebounded to hit a towering opposite-field home run to left field. It was just a tune-up game that did not even attract a capacity crowd, and getting credit for digging out from a self-made hole is a dubious distinction. But the result was more evidence of what has become clear: Ohtani is as talented as they come and able to change his fortunes at a moment's notice.

Soccer-Messi sidelined for Argentina friendlies with injury

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is out of this month's friendlies in the United States due to a hamstring injury, the country's FA (AFA) said on Monday. The 36-year-old forward missed Inter Miami's Major League Soccer game at DC United on Saturday after coming off injured in their midweek CONCACAF Champions League win against Nashville.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark featured in new women's hoops docuseries

A four-part docuseries following Iowa star Caitlin Clark and two other college basketball stars will premiere on ABC and ESPN+ in May. Omaha Productions is releasing "Full Court Press," which tracks the last year of Clark, Kamilla Cardoso of South Carolina and UCLA's Kiki Rice through the 2023-24 season.

Report: Bills to re-sign DB Taron Johnson to 3-year deal

The Buffalo Bills are re-signing defensive back Taron Johnson to a three-year deal worth $31 million, his agent told ESPN on Monday. The deal makes Johnson the highest-paid nickel back in the NFL, per the report.

Spring training roundup: Dane Myers hits walk-off HR for Marlins

Dane Myers hit a walk-off home run with two outs and two strikes to lift the Miami Marlins to a 6-5 win over the Houston Astros in spring training action on Monday in Jupiter, Fla. Myers' third homer of the spring came off Cole McDonald (0-2), who had struck out the first two batters of the ninth inning. The shot to right center completed a Marlins rally from down 3-0 and 5-2, ignited when Jake Burger and Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit back-to-back homers in the sixth.

Brimming popularity, star power has everyone watching women's sports

"Everyone watches women's sports." So reads the phrase on TOGETHXR's $45 t-shirts and hoodies popularized by some of the giants in the game, a statement garment worn under South Carolina coach Dawn Staley's blazer last week and by UCLA head coach Cori Close to the press conference to break down the highest tournament seed in program history on Sunday night.

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani to begin throwing program

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani will begin a throwing program that could allow him to be more than just a designated hitter this season. Manager Dave Roberts made the announcement on Monday in Seoul, South Korea, where the Dodgers will open the season with games against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday and Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)