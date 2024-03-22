Soccer-Wales one win away from Euro 2024 after beating Finland 4-1

Substitute Dan James put the icing on the cake with a second-half solo goal as Wales thrashed Finland 4-1 in Cardiff on Thursday to set up a playoff final with Poland for a place at Euro 2024. A leaping David Brooks got the hosts off to a dream start in the third minute when Harry Wilson's shot was saved and rebounded to him for the knock-in.

Neco Williams made it 2-0 in the 38th when he blasted the ball into the top corner off a backheeled free kick by Wilson on the edge of the box, but Finland pulled one back with Teemu Pukki's 40th international goal on the stroke of halftime. Brennan Johnson restored the two-goal cushion from close-range in the 47th, after Ethan Ampadu headed on from a free kick, and stand-in captain Ben Davies had a fourth ruled out by VAR in the 79th.

James then made it 4-1 in the 86th when he sprinted clear, dribbled around goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky and slotted the ball into an open goal. Wales will play Poland, who beat a 10-man Estonia 5-1, at the same Cardiff stadium on Tuesday.

