Left Menu

Soccer-Maguire urges England to seize big moments at Euros

England, who have not lifted a major trophy since winning the 1966 World Cup, reached the final of Euro 2020, where they lost to Italy on penalties. "I feel that as a group, we're ready to win (the Euros)," Maguire told reporters ahead of Saturday's friendly with Brazil.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 11:46 IST
Soccer-Maguire urges England to seize big moments at Euros
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Defender Harry Maguire said England have the players who can produce in the big moments and that the squad is ready to win the European Championship in Germany. England, who have not lifted a major trophy since winning the 1966 World Cup, reached the final of Euro 2020, where they lost to Italy on penalties.

"I feel that as a group, we're ready to win (the Euros)," Maguire told reporters ahead of Saturday's friendly with Brazil. "If you are to win the Euros, you are probably going to have to win a penalty shootout. Tournament football is built on big moments. The quarter-final against France at the 2022 World Cup could have gone either way but it went to them.

"We have the players to produce the big moments. We have to be mentally prepared so that in this tournament, we make these moments ours." Maguire, who received heavy criticism for his performances last year, said playing for England as a Manchester United player brought added scrutiny.

"I think that different clubs have different scrutiny on players and that has a big aspect on fans when they see (Gareth Southgate) picking a squad," Maguire added. "I think every player who's played for United and the country has come to a time when they've played for the country and people haven't been happy.

"It's part and parcel of football and playing for such a historic club. I wouldn't change it for the world." England are grouped with Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia at Euro 2024, which begins on June 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024