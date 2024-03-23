Soccer-Munoz strikes to give Colombia 1-0 win against Spain
Daniel Munoz scored with an acrobatic kick in the second half to give Colombia a 1-0 win in a friendly against Spain on Friday, their first win ever against the 2010 World Cup champions.
Daniel Munoz scored with an acrobatic kick in the second half to give Colombia a 1-0 win in a friendly against Spain on Friday, their first win ever against the 2010 World Cup champions. After a dour first half in which both managers rested several key players, Colombia came back with more intensity following the interval.
Talented Liverpool winger Luis Diaz made a fine individual play in the left channel and delivered a cross to Munoz who netted an acrobatic volley in the 61st minute. Colombia wasted several chances to extend their lead against a highly changed Spain, who were left with their back against the wall.
