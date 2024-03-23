Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Caps post 7-6 shootout win over Hurricanes

Dylan Strome provided the deciding goal in the fifth round of the shootout as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 7-6 on Friday in a highly entertaining game that saw both teams have a player record a hat trick. Sonny Milano had three goals, while Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who made the most out of 25 shots on goal. Strome provided three assists and Ivan Miroshnichenko had two assists.

A's RHP Trevor Gott to undergo Tommy John surgery, out for season

Oakland A's right-hander Trevor Gott will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the entire season and part of 2025, MLB.com reported Friday. Gott has a fully torn UCL in his throwing elbow, per the report.

Rangers' top prospect Wyatt Langford makes roster

Wyatt Langford, the Texas Rangers' top prospect, will be on the Opening Day roster. Manager Bruce Bochy confirmed to reporters Friday the promotion for Langford, the No. 4 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, who was a non-roster invitee to camp.

Baseball-MLB launches investigation into Ohtani, ex-interpreter following theft allegations

Major League Baseball on Friday said it had begun a formal investigation into a situation surrounding Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and his long-time interpreter Ippei Mizuhara following allegations of "massive theft." "Major League Baseball has been gathering information since we learned about the allegations involving Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhari from the news media," an MLB spokesperson said.

The Indianapolis Colts made it official Friday with the signing of 2023 Comeback Player of the Year, quarterback Joe Flacco. Terms were not disclosed but reports last week said the one-year deal to back up starter Anthony Richardson was worth up to $8.1 million.

Tennis-Stoic Sabalenka makes winning start to Miami Open

World number two Aryna Sabalenka made a stoic return to the court on Friday as she eased past Paula Badosa 6-4 6-3 to reach the third round of the Miami Open just days after the death of her former boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov. What was a long and difficult week for the 25-year-old Belarusian, who had received a first round bye, was made a little bit longer as heavy rains swept across South Florida. It delayed the start of play by just over six hours.

Basketball-March Madness more unpredictable that ever, Anthony says

Nobody's March Madness bracket is safe, as lesser known colleges and universities increasingly challenge the traditional powerhouses of the NCAA tournament, NBA great Carmelo Anthony told Reuters. Anthony led Syracuse University to its first NCAA tournament championship in 2003 and the 10-time NBA All-Star said he welcomes the new era of parity.

Spring training roundup: Giants get wild 13-12 win over Cubs

Brett Wisely scored on pitcher Chase Watkins' errant pickoff throw and the San Francisco Giants completed a wild 13-12 win over the visiting Chicago Cubs in spring training action Friday in Scottsdale, Ariz. The Giants trailed 10-0 and 12-6 before coming all the way back to prevail in the split-squad game. Matt Chapman hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, and Trenton Brooks hit the game-tying RBI single in the eighth.

Figure skating-Japan's Sakamoto becomes first woman in 56 years to claim three-peat

Japan's Kaori Sakamoto retained the figure skating world title with a stellar performance in Montreal on Friday and became the first woman to win three straight crowns since American Peggy Fleming in 1968. Sakamoto was in fourth place after the short program, but the 23-year-old's dazzling free skate to "Wild Is The Wind/Feeling Good" by Lauryn Hill helped her match 1968 Olympic champion Fleming, who won three world titles between 1966-68.

Orioles send No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday to minors

Top prospect Jackson Holliday will not open the season with the Baltimore Orioles. The team reassigned the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft to minor league camp on Friday.

