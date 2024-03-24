Left Menu

Soccer-Teenager Endrick gives Brazil 1-0 win over England

An injury-hit Brazil beat England 1-0 in coach Dorival Junior’s first match in charge as 17-year-old substitute Endrick scored the 80th-minute winner in a friendly at Wembley on Saturday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-03-2024 04:07 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 02:30 IST
An injury-hit Brazil beat England 1-0 in coach Dorival Junior’s first match in charge as 17-year-old substitute Endrick scored the 80th-minute winner in a friendly at Wembley on Saturday. Endrick, who is due to join Real Madrid in July from Palmeiras, tapped into an empty net after England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford could only parry a shot from Vinicius Jr. on the break.

The South Americans, who have struggled in their World Cup qualifiers and gave debuts to five players in their starting 11, had a good chance when Lucas Paqueta hit the post in the 35th minute. England, also missing key players through injury including captain Harry Kane, barely tested Bento who was making his first appearance for Brazil in goal, despite coach Gareth Southgate opting for an attack-minded line-up.

England continue their preparations for Euro 2024 on Tuesday when they host Belgium in a friendly at Wembley while Brazil face Spain in Madrid the same day.

