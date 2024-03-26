"I tried to bowl as many dot balls as possible": Harpreet Brar following IPL 2024 clash against RCB

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) fought their hearts out but went down by four wickets against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. RCB restricted the Punjab Kings to 176/6 before chasing down their target in 19.2 overs. However, Punjab Kings' off-spinner Harpreet Brar shone on the night with magnificent bowling figures of 2/13. Speaking about his performance, Brar said as per the press release by PBKS, "I tried to dry up the runs as much as possible and I picked up two wickets in the process as well. I was trying to bowl as many dot balls as possible to create pressure on the batters. The dot balls give you wickets in the end."

Brar further expressed that the bowlers got a bit of help from the wicket at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, "It's all about bowling on the right lengths in T20 cricket. I look to bowl a little far away from the batters' hitting arc. We got a bit of help from the wicket in Bengaluru and it was not easy to strike the ball." The off-spinner further added, "We assessed the wicket well while we were batting and we found out that it was better to bowl on the stumps on that pitch. I just looked to focus on bowling at good lines and lengths during the game."

The Punjab Kings will be next in action when they take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Saturday. (ANI)

