Sunil Chhetri felicitated ahead of landmark 150th match

Chhetri, 39, first donned the senior national jersey on June 12, 2005, in a friendly match against Pakistan in Quetta.He was Indias scorer in the 1-1 draw.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-03-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 20:33 IST
Indian football star Sunil Chhetri was felicitated by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for appearing in his 150th international game in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Afghanistan here on Tuesday. Chhetri marked the occasion with a goal from the spot in the 37th minute. This was his 94th international goal and he remains third on the list of goal-scorers among active players.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, Assam Football Association secretary Sangrang Brahma, AIFF's technical committee chairperson I.M. Vijayan were among the dignitaries who presented mementos to India captain Chhetri before the start of the match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. Chhetri, 39, first donned the senior national jersey on June 12, 2005, in a friendly match against Pakistan in Quetta.

He was India's scorer in the 1-1 draw. Since then, he has made 149 appearances for the national team, netting a record 93 goals.

A prolific goal-getter, Chhetri holds the unique record of scoring at least one goal in his first, 25th, 50th, 75th, 100th and 125th match for the Blue Tigers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

