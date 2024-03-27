Left Menu

Motor racing-Aston Martin accept Alonso's Australian GP penalty

Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack said in a letter to fans on social media on Tuesday that while everyone was relieved Russell walked away unhurt, "I want you to know that we fully support Fernando. "He is the most experienced driver in Formula One. He has competed in more grands prix than anyone else and has more than 20 years of experience.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-03-2024 01:54 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 01:50 IST
Motor racing-Aston Martin accept Alonso's Australian GP penalty
Representaive image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Aston Martin will not appeal a penalty that dropped Fernando Alonso from sixth to eighth at last weekend's Australian Grand Prix for "potentially dangerous" driving just before George Russell crashed. The double Formula One world champion was handed a 20 second penalty after he braked unusually early into turn six at Albert Park on the penultimate lap, with Mercedes driver Russell close behind and losing control.

Russell ended up with his car on its side in the middle of the track, the driver calling urgently for the race to be stopped. Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack said in a letter to fans on social media on Tuesday that while everyone was relieved Russell walked away unhurt, "I want you to know that we fully support Fernando.

"He is the most experienced driver in Formula One. He has competed in more grands prix than anyone else and has more than 20 years of experience. He is a multiple world champion in multiple categories. "To receive a 20 second time penalty when there was no contact with the following car has been a bitter pill to swallow, but we have to accept the decision," he added.

"We made our best case but without new evidence we are unable to request a right of review." Krack added that Alonso had been "using every tool in his toolbox" to finish ahead of Russell and said the Spaniard would "never put anyone in harm's way."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
3
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global
4
PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents PHDCCI EV Car Rally 2.0 from Delhi to Jaipur

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024