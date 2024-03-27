Left Menu

Baseball-MLB owners unanimously approve Orioles sale to Rubenstein

"I congratulate David Rubenstein on receiving approval from the Major League clubs as the new control person of the Orioles," MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred said in a statement. "As a Baltimore native and a lifelong fan of the team, David is uniquely suited to lead the Orioles moving forward.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 23:03 IST
Baseball-MLB owners unanimously approve Orioles sale to Rubenstein
Representative image. Image Credit: Storyblocks

Major League Baseball owners on Wednesday unanimously approved private equity billionaire David Rubenstein as the new owner of the American League's Baltimore Orioles. The vote conducted earlier on Wednesday was the final step in a process that began in late January when an agreement was in place for the Angelos family to sell the Orioles to a group led by Rubenstein for $1.725 billion.

Rubenstein's group includes Orioles great and Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr., former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill among other investors. "I congratulate David Rubenstein on receiving approval from the Major League clubs as the new control person of the Orioles," MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred said in a statement.

"As a Baltimore native and a lifelong fan of the team, David is uniquely suited to lead the Orioles moving forward. We welcome David and his partners as the new stewards of the franchise." John Angelos had officially taken over as MLB's control person of the Orioles in 2020 given the failing health of his father Peter, who died on Saturday at the age of 94. The elder Angelos purchased the Orioles in 1993 for $173 million.

"On behalf of Major League Baseball, I thank the Angelos family for their many years of service to the game and the communities of Baltimore," said Manfred. "Peter Angelos loved baseball, loved Baltimore and was an important part of MLB for more than three decades." The 74-year-old Rubenstein will now oversee an Orioles team that finished first in the American League East division last year before being swept from the AL Division Series by the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers.

Baltimore will launch their 2024 MLB season on Thursday at home against the Los Angeles Angels. "I'm breathing again...MLB just unanimously approved the deal! @orioles, the Next Chapter has begun! Go O's!" Rubenstein wrote on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024