Left Menu

Tennis-Collins reaches Miami semi-finals in farewell season

Danielle Collins boosted her hopes of winning a title in her farewell season as the unseeded American beat French 23rd seed Caroline Garcia 6-3 6-2 on Wednesday to reach the Miami Open semi-finals.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2024 00:41 IST | Created: 28-03-2024 00:34 IST
Tennis-Collins reaches Miami semi-finals in farewell season
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Danielle Collins boosted her hopes of winning a title in her farewell season as the unseeded American beat French 23rd seed Caroline Garcia 6-3 6-2 on Wednesday to reach the Miami Open semi-finals. Collins, who announced in January that she would retire from professional tennis at the end of this season, won 89.7% of her first serve points against Garcia, never faced a break point and converted three of her eight break-point chances.

The victory, sealed in a tidy 80 minutes, marked the first time Collins has won five consecutive matches on the WTA Tour since the 2022 Australian Open where she reached her first Grand Slam final. Up next for the 30-year-old Collins will be either fifth seeded compatriot Jessica Pegula or Russian 14th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: BioNTech gets US agency notice over default on COVID vaccine royalties; Ex-leaders of Massachusetts veterans' home avoid prison over COVID outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech gets US agency notice over default on COVID va...

 Global
2
Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (Floki) Keep Falling - Is the Meme Coin Bubble Popping? RETIK Finance (RETIK) Emerges as New Favorite Crypto

Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (Floki) Keep Falling - Is the Meme Coin B...

 United States
3
Holy Grail of Healthcare: The Physical & Mental Benefits of Digital Tech

Holy Grail of Healthcare: The Physical & Mental Benefits of Digital Tech

 Global
4
Indonesia's Anies asks court for election re-run, disqualification of president-elect Prabowo

Indonesia's Anies asks court for election re-run, disqualification of presid...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024