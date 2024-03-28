Left Menu

Olympics-Hooper in line for Australia rugby sevens debut with eye on Paris

Former Wallabies captain Michael Hooper is in line for his international rugby sevens debut as he looks to push for a place on Australia's squad for the Olympic tournament in Paris.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2024 05:33 IST | Created: 28-03-2024 05:33 IST
Olympics-Hooper in line for Australia rugby sevens debut with eye on Paris

Former Wallabies captain Michael Hooper is in line for his international rugby sevens debut as he looks to push for a place on Australia's squad for the Olympic tournament in Paris. Flanker Hooper was included in Australia's 13-man squad for the sixth round of the global SVNS series in Hong Kong on April 5-7.

"Hoops has worked hard to make his way into the squad, and we're all delighted to welcome the rookie into the mix," coach John Manenti said in a statement on Thursday. "Like any new player it will be a learning experience for him, and an important start point to a potential Paris Olympics."

Hooper, Australia's most capped skipper in rugby union, launched his sevens bid late last year after being controversially left out of former Wallabies coach Eddie Jones's World Cup squad. His transition has been set back by an Achilles injury and a calf problem which have delayed his selection.

He will hope to have a similar impact as France test captain Antoine Dupont whose switch to sevens has been a roaring success and boosted the Olympic hosts' medal chances at Paris. Australia have never threatened to win a medal in men's sevens since the sport's Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Games, though the nation claimed the first women's gold in Brazil.

Sevens powerhouse Fiji won the men's titles at Rio and the Tokyo Games. Australia's men lie fifth in the SVNS series led by Argentina.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's STOXX 600 ekes out gain on defensive boost; H&M jumps

Europe's STOXX 600 ekes out gain on defensive boost; H&M jumps

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech gets US agency notice over default on COVID vaccine royalties; Ex-leaders of Massachusetts veterans' home avoid prison over COVID outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech gets US agency notice over default on COVID va...

 Global
3
VP Bawumia Commissions National Fire Service Training School in Ghana

VP Bawumia Commissions National Fire Service Training School in Ghana

Ghana
4
Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (Floki) Keep Falling - Is the Meme Coin Bubble Popping? RETIK Finance (RETIK) Emerges as New Favorite Crypto

Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (Floki) Keep Falling - Is the Meme Coin B...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024