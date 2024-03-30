Left Menu

Motor racing-Guenther is Formula E's fifth different winner in five races

Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein, winner of the opener in Mexico City, finished fifth behind team mate Antonio Felix da Costa to take the overall lead from Jaguar's Nick Cassidy, who was eighth. Dennis and Cassidy won the two races in Saudi Arabia, with McLaren's Sam Bird taking his team's first victory in Sao Paulo on March 16.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-03-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 16:02 IST
Motor racing-Guenther is Formula E's fifth different winner in five races
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)
  • Country:
  • Japan

Maserati's Maximilian Guenther took victory in Formula E's first race in Japan on Saturday to become the all-electric championship's fifth different winner in as many races. Five different teams have also won this season.

The German beat Nissan's pole-sitter Oliver Rowland with reigning champion Jake Dennis completing the podium for Andretti. Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein, winner of the opener in Mexico City, finished fifth behind team mate Antonio Felix da Costa to take the overall lead from Jaguar's Nick Cassidy, who was eighth.

Dennis and Cassidy won the two races in Saudi Arabia, with McLaren's Sam Bird taking his team's first victory in Sao Paulo on March 16. Wehrlein has 63 points to Cassidy's 61, with Rowland on 54 and Dennis on 53.

Jaguar top the team standings with 100 points to Porsche's 83. Guenther took the lead from Rowland on lap 24 of 35 as energy levels became critical and fended off the Briton, who made three attempts to pass, to the chequered flag in a race against the backdrop of Tokyo Bay.

The next two races are in Italy at the Misano circuit on the Adriatic coast on April 13 and 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solutions

Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solut...

 Global
2
Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheimer yearly growth, CEO says; Bristol Myers' bowel disease drug fails in late-stage study and more

Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheim...

 Global
4
SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain for Development: Enhancing Transparency and Efficiency

Empowering the Grid: Blockchain's Role in Decentralized Energy Systems

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024