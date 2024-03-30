Left Menu

Newcastle overcomes 2-goal deficit to beat West Ham 4-3 with late brace from Harvey Barnes

PTI | Newcastle | Updated: 30-03-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 21:55 IST
Newcastle overcomes 2-goal deficit to beat West Ham 4-3 with late brace from Harvey Barnes
Substitute Harvey Barnes' stunning 90th-minute strike fired Newcastle to a remarkable Premier League victory over West Ham as the Magpies fought back from a two-goal deficit to win 4-3 on Saturday.

Newcastle, which had led through Alexander Isak's sixth-minute penalty, trailed 3-1 at St. James' Park with just 13 minutes remaining after goals from Michail Anthony, Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen.

However, a second Isak penalty halved the deficit before Barnes leveled at 3-3 with seven minutes remaining to set up a grandstand finish during which he secured the late winner before teammate Anthony Gordon was sent off for a second yellow card offence.

Newcastle's injury problems deepened as it lost skipper Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento and substitute Miguel Almiron.

Newcastle was awarded an early penalty for Vladimir Coufal's clumsy challenge on Gordon. After a VAR check, Isak sent 'keeper Alphonse Areola the wrong way from the spot.

With 21 minutes gone, Lucas Paqueta picked out Antonio's run and he drew keeper Martin Dubravka before finishing emphatically. The Hammers then went ahead in the 10th minute of first-half stoppage time when, with Fabian Schar down, Paqueta was allowed to take a quick free kick to Jarrod Bowen, who fed Kudus to fire past Dubravka amid furious protests from the home side.

Lukasz Fabianski replaced Areola before the restart and saw his side extend its advantage within three minutes when, after Tomas Soucek had got his head to Jacob Murphy's corner, Kudus evaded Schar's lunge and squared for Bowen to race from halfway and beat Dubravka.

Newcastle was awarded a second penalty after a VAR check on substitute Kalvin Phillips' challenge on Gordon and Isak sent Fabianski the wrong way in the 77th.

The hosts were level within six minutes when Isak played Barnes through and he fired between Fabianski's legs, and Barnes then drilled an unstoppable shot to secure the victory.

