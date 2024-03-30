Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Murray pulls out of Monte Carlo, Munich due to ankle injury

Andy Murray will miss the Monte Carlo Masters and Munich Open next month as he recovers from a severe ankle injury sustained during his exit from the Miami Open, the Briton's team announced on Friday. The 36-year-old rolled his ankle in the deciding set of his 5-7 7-5 7-6(5) defeat by Czech Tomas Machac in southern Florida last Sunday and had said that he would be out for an "extended period" on the sidelines with ruptured ligaments.

Tennis-Alcaraz says Dimitrov made him feel like a 13-year-old in Miami masterclass

World number two Carlos Alcaraz said he felt like a frustrated 13-year-old searching for answers after his crushing defeat by Bulgarian veteran Grigor Dimitrov in the Miami Open quarter-finals on Thursday. Alcaraz, 20, arrived in Miami in top form after winning the Indian Wells trophy, but his hopes of becoming the first man to complete the Sunshine Double since Roger Federer in 2017 were dashed in a 6-2 6-4 defeat.

Tennis-Dimitrov battles past Zverev to book Miami final with Sinner

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov defeated Alexander Zverev 6-4 6-7(4) 6-4 in a thrilling contest on Friday to reach the Miami Open final, where he will face world number three Jannik Sinner.

Dimitrov, the 11th seed, utilised his forehand to devastating effect throughout the match, making just three unforced errors to take the first set.

NHL roundup: Stars, Hurricanes win, seal playoff bids

Jamie Benn's power-play goal broke a tie late in the third period and helped give the visiting Dallas Stars a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks and a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Roope Hintz netted one goal and two assists while Jason Robertson and Benn collected one goal and one assist for the Stars, who sit atop the Western Conference standings. Goaltender Jake Oettinger made 27 saves and Joe Pavelski collected two assists.

NFL-Former Wales rugby wing Rees-Zammit signed by Kansas City Chiefs

Former Wales rugby international Louis Rees-Zammit has been signed by Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL franchise said on Friday. The 23-year-old wing announced his decision to leave rugby in January, an hour before Wales announced their Six Nations squad, to join the NFL International Player Pathway (IPP), along with 15 other international hopefuls.

Cavaliers sign F Marcus Morris for rest of season

The Cleveland Cavaliers signed forward Marcus Morris Sr. for the rest of the season, the team announced Friday. Morris signed a 10-day contract with the Cavaliers on March 18 in the wake of injuries to guard Donovan Mitchell (nasal fracture), forward Evan Mobley (ankle) and guard Max Strus (knee). Mobley returned to action on Sunday, Strus came back on Wednesday and Mitchell reportedly could return as early as Friday night against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers.

Mookie Betts belts record HR in Dodgers' win

Mookie Betts led off with a club-record home run and Teoscar Hernandez added two home runs of his own as the Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 6-3 victory Friday over the visiting St. Louis Cardinals. Betts not only set the Dodgers' record for leadoff home runs with 29 -- breaking a tie with Davey Lopes -- he moved past Ian Kinsler and into sole possession of fifth place on MLB's all-time list with 49 in 11 seasons. Miguel Rojas added a homer for Los Angeles.

Jaguars LB Foyesade Oluokun signs contract extension

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun signed a contract extension that spans through the 2027 season, multiple media outlets reported on Friday. NFL Network reported the contract is worth up to $45 million and includes $22.5 million guaranteed. The team later announced the extension but did not provide any terms of the deal.

MLB roundup: Corbin Burnes, O's crush Angels in opener

Corbin Burnes pitched six innings of one-hit baseball in his Baltimore debut and the Orioles rolled past the visiting Los Angeles Angels 11-3 in their opener on Thursday. Cedric Mullins hit a three-run homer and Anthony Santander added a two-run shot while totaling four RBIs for the defending American League East champions.

Brittney Griner reaches deal to return to Mercury

Eight-time All-Star center Brittney Griner has re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury. The WNBA did not disclose terms of the contract late Friday night. However, multiple media outlets reported the free agent was given a one-year deal that the Mercury officially will announce next week.

