Tennis-Collins tops Rybakina to claim Miami title in farewell season

American Danielle Collins overcame fourth seed Elena Rybakina to win the final of the Miami Open 7-5 6-3 on Saturday and claim the title on home soil in her farewell season.

Reuters | Miami | Updated: 31-03-2024 04:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 03:06 IST
American Danielle Collins overcame fourth seed Elena Rybakina to win the final of the Miami Open 7-5 6-3 on Saturday and claim the title on home soil in her farewell season. Collins won nearly 75% of her first-serve points while claiming three of her seven break points on her way to victory in just over two hours after a stunning final set that left the crowd, including former Miami champion Andre Agassi breathless.

"This is my first WTA 1000 and I worked so hard, it has taken me a bit longer than a lot of the other players," 30-year-old Collins told Sky Sports. "Today it has been surreal to come here and play in front of so many people and having the whole stadium by my side it's really special."

Collins, who said in January she would retire from tennis at the end of the season, was the surprise winner at the East Coast tournament, going one step further than her performance at the 2022 Australian Open when she reached the final.

