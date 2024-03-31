Tennis-Collins tops Rybakina to claim Miami title in farewell season
American Danielle Collins overcame fourth seed Elena Rybakina to win the final of the Miami Open 7-5 6-3 on Saturday and claim the title on home soil in her farewell season.
- Country:
- United States
American Danielle Collins overcame fourth seed Elena Rybakina to win the final of the Miami Open 7-5 6-3 on Saturday and claim the title on home soil in her farewell season. Collins won nearly 75% of her first-serve points while claiming three of her seven break points on her way to victory in just over two hours after a stunning final set that left the crowd, including former Miami champion Andre Agassi breathless.
"This is my first WTA 1000 and I worked so hard, it has taken me a bit longer than a lot of the other players," 30-year-old Collins told Sky Sports. "Today it has been surreal to come here and play in front of so many people and having the whole stadium by my side it's really special."
Collins, who said in January she would retire from tennis at the end of the season, was the surprise winner at the East Coast tournament, going one step further than her performance at the 2022 Australian Open when she reached the final.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Elena Rybakina
- Andre Agassi
- American
- Collins
- Danielle Collins
- Miami
- Sky Sports
ALSO READ
Ancestral echoes, modern mission: American Jewish volunteers lend helping hand to Israel
US officials say pact with strategically key Pacific island nations underscores American commitment
Indian-American professionals from Silicon Valley hold 'havan' to pray for PM Modi's re-election
Prominent American Sikh leader says assured by India about safety of the community worldwide
Netanyahu tells American Jewish delegation its fight is for civilization itself