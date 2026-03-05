Left Menu

American Airlines Cleared for Takeoff: Resuming Flights to Venezuela

American Airlines has received approval to resume flights to Venezuela, becoming the first US airline to do so since diplomatic relations were severed in 2019. The plan could facilitate family reunions and business opportunities, even as the US State Department advises against travel to Venezuela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2026 05:20 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 05:20 IST
American Airlines Cleared for Takeoff: Resuming Flights to Venezuela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

American Airlines has become the first US airline approved to resume flights to Venezuela, following an announcement on Wednesday. This development comes after President Donald Trump directed the Transportation Department to open commercial airspace to the country earlier this year.

Despite a continued travel advisory from the State Department warning against travel to Venezuela, the airline plans to schedule flights, reconnecting Miami with Caracas and Maracaibo. These cities were part of American Airlines' routes before flights were suspended in 2019 due to deteriorating diplomatic relations and safety concerns.

The resumption of flights holds potential for revitalizing tourist travel and allowing families to reunite, while offering new business opportunities between the United States and Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robinhood's Bold Move: Unveiling the Platinum Card for High Earners

Robinhood's Bold Move: Unveiling the Platinum Card for High Earners

 Global
2
US Navy to Escort Tankers Amid Iran Tensions

US Navy to Escort Tankers Amid Iran Tensions

 Global
3
Australia and Canada Forge Critical Minerals Partnership

Australia and Canada Forge Critical Minerals Partnership

 Global
4
Dollar Retreats as Middle East Tensions Ease, Markets React Cautiously

Dollar Retreats as Middle East Tensions Ease, Markets React Cautiously

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026