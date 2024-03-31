Soccer-Arsenal's Maanum collapses during Women's League Cup final
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Arsenal midfielder Frida Maanum was taken off on a stretcher after collapsing to the turf in her side's Women's League Cup final against Chelsea at Molineux on Sunday.
The Norway international went down in second-half stoppage time with the scores level at 0-0, prompting a delay as the 24-year-old received treatment before subsequently being removed from the field and being replaced by Alessia Russo as the game resumed.
