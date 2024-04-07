"We'll return to competitive cricket as better athletes": Pakistan skipper Babar Azam

Skipper Babar Azam is confident that after the conclusion of the fitness camp, which was conducted by trainers from the Pakistan Army, the team will return to the sport as "better, fitter and mentally tougher athletes." A total of 29 Men in Green players participated in the training camp, which was held in Kakul from March 26 to April 6.

The players underwent training and drills that were specifically designed by Pakistan Army experts and strategists. Ahead of their upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, Babar opened up about the 11-day training camp and the benefits that the players derived from it.

"This was my third boot camp, and with each visit, I've gleaned new insights. The notable deviation from previous camps was the absence of cricket-centric activities. Instead, the emphasis was squarely on physical conditioning, teamwork and mental resilience. I'm confident that we'll return to competitive cricket as better, fitter and mentally tougher athletes, thereby enhancing our overall performance," Babar said in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). "Given the upcoming cricket fixtures, this camp proves exceptionally valuable. It not only mitigates injury risks but also augments both individual skills and collective team performance," he added.

All-rounder Imad Wasim, who reversed his retirement and joined the camp, feels that the training camp has personally benefited him a lot and will play a "significant" role in their upcoming performances. "Personally, I benefited tremendously, as I was already focused on my rehabilitation and strength. These sessions and drills were markedly different from cricket-related training, but we dedicated extra hours that I'm confident will benefit us all in match situations," Imad said.

"The time in Kakul was also crucial from a team bonding perspective. I've sensed, and I'm sure other players have too, that it was valuable to be here, spend time together, and grow closer to each other. This closeness will undoubtedly play a significant role in our performances," he added. Pakistan and New Zealand will kick off the T20I series in Rawalpindi on April 18. (ANI)

