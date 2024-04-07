Left Menu

Cycling-Van der Poel wins Paris Roubaix with stunning 60km solo attack

Mathieu van der Poel stormed to a second victory in the Paris Roubaix on Sunday after the Dutchman launched a stunning solo attack 60 km from the finish line to win his second Monument of the year following his Tour of Flanders victory last weekend.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-04-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 20:35 IST
Cycling-Van der Poel wins Paris Roubaix with stunning 60km solo attack
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Mathieu van der Poel stormed to a second victory in the Paris Roubaix on Sunday after the Dutchman launched a stunning solo attack 60 km from the finish line to win his second Monument of the year following his Tour of Flanders victory last weekend. On the 260-km "Hell of the North" route which had 29 cobblestone sectors, Van der Poel's victory by three minutes was one of the largest winning margins in years as he rode to his sixth Monuments victory, crossing the line with his arms outstretched.

Van der Poel became only the 10th rider to win both cobbled Monuments -- the Tour of Flanders and Paris Roubaix -- in the same season and only the second rider to do it with the rainbow jersey after Rik van Looy in 1962. Far behind him, Mads Pedersen, Jasper Philipsen and Nils Politt battled it out for the last two podium spots. Politt went for it early but it was Philipsen who finished second for an Alpecin-Deceuninck one-two while Pedersen was third.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024