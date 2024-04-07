IPL Scoreboard: GT vs LSG

Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-04-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 21:27 IST
Lucknow, Apr 7 (PT) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants here on Sunday. Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock c Noor Ahmad b Yadav 6 KL Rahul c Tewatia b Nalkande 33 Devdutt Padikkal c Shankar b Yadav 7 Marcus Stoinis c Sharath b Nalkande 58 Nicholas Pooran not out 32 Ayush Badoni c Yadav b Rashid Khan 20 Krunal Pandya not out 2 Extras: (LB-4, W-1) 5 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 163 Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-18, 3-91, 4-112, 5-143 Bowling: Umesh Yadav 3-0-22-2, Spencer Johnson 4-0-32-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-28-1, Mohit Sharma 3-0-34-0, Noor Ahmad 4-0-22-0, Darshan Nalkande 2-0-21-2. MORE

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

