Left Menu

Soccer-Ingle steps down as Wales captain

Sophie Ingle announced on Sunday that she is stepping down as Wales captain after leading the side for nine years. "It’s been honestly the best nine years of my career representing my country and leading this group of girls out." It has yet to be announced who will replace Ingle as captain.

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 22:41 IST
Soccer-Ingle steps down as Wales captain

Sophie Ingle announced on Sunday that she is stepping down as Wales captain after leading the side for nine years. The 32-year-old Chelsea midfielder, who was first appointed to the role in February 2015, said it was now time for someone else to take over.

"I just think it’s the right time for me and for the team moving forwards that I pass on the captain’s armband," Ingle said. "It’s been honestly the best nine years of my career representing my country and leading this group of girls out."

It has yet to be announced who will replace Ingle as captain. Wales will next be in action on Tuesday in a European Championship qualifier against Kosovo.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024