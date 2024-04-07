Soccer-Ingle steps down as Wales captain
Sophie Ingle announced on Sunday that she is stepping down as Wales captain after leading the side for nine years. The 32-year-old Chelsea midfielder, who was first appointed to the role in February 2015, said it was now time for someone else to take over.
"I just think it’s the right time for me and for the team moving forwards that I pass on the captain’s armband," Ingle said. "It’s been honestly the best nine years of my career representing my country and leading this group of girls out."
It has yet to be announced who will replace Ingle as captain. Wales will next be in action on Tuesday in a European Championship qualifier against Kosovo.
