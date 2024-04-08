"He went backwards and gave himself time": Jonty Rhodes lauds Bishnoi's one-handed stunner

Lucknow Super Giants fielding coach Jonty Rhodes has lauded Ravi Bishnoi's stunning catch against Gujarat Titans in Sunday's match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. In the eighth over, Bishnoi went high in the air and took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Kane Williamson which made the home crowd stand and applaud Bishoni's magic moment.

"The added difficulty is when you are bowling and you follow through, to react like that and catch the ball I think the great thing about that for me was he went backwards and gave himself time. Often when you see it late you often go across the ball and you have a hard hand," Rhodes said in a video posted by IPL on X. Bishnoi also talked about the catch. "I didn't think anything I was just reacting the ball was coming towards me, my follow through went that side and after that, I thought I could go and get it. As you say till you never go you never know."

Bishnoi was economical too. In two overs he gave away just eight runs at an economy of 4.00. He completed two catches which included Williamson's stunning catch. Rhodes hailed the commitment that Bishnoi showed in the training session.

"Someone like Ravi, he exhausts me, he never misses a single day of practice. If we are at ground he will take catches every single day so he works hard on his bowling not so much on his batting but when it comes to fielding he is never sitting in the dugout or never hiding in the dressing room." Along with Bishnoi, Krunal Pandya showed remarkable skills and claimed three wickets while conceding just 11 runs in his four-over spell.

Yash Thakur led the pace attack and claimed his maiden T20 five-wicket haul. Their combined effort reduced GT to 130 while chasing 164. (ANI)

