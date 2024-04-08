"Trying to be a little bit more unpredictable": Daniil Medvedev explains his tactic for clay surface

The World No. 4 Daniil Medvedev revealed that last season's conquest has provided him with a boost heading into this year's European clay swing. Medvedev in the 2023 season captured his maiden tour-level title on clay at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome. The 28-year-old will compete on the surface for the first time this year at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

"Before I hated playing on clay, two to three years ago. Before the clay, I was motivated and excited and then I came and played and I was a little depressed for a couple of days and then I tried to handle it. Now this year I thought, 'OK, it is a change in surface and you have to adapt your mentality and game, maybe some shots', but I am trying to do my best and I am looking forward to the tournament and so far it has been very calm and a good working process," Medvedev said as quoted by ATP. Medvedev is well-known for his deep-lying court return stance when competing on hard courts, however, he has only won one of his 20 tour-level titles on clay. Although he acknowledges that he won't stray too far from that strategy on clay, the No. 4 player in the ATP Rankings acknowledges that flexibility is necessary to break his opponent's rhythm.

"Sometimes I get a bit scared during a match to move forward because if I lose the match, I will be in the locker room saying that I should have stayed back. I am trying to change it this year and be a little bit more unpredictable and work more in the position in the front, which I can play. But sometimes I am not as good as at the back," Medvedev said. "On clay, it is a bit more important because guys serve differently with more spin on the bounce. If some guys kick the serve well you have to be in front. So on clay, I am going to adapt and see what the best position is," Medvedev added.

Medvedev added former World No. 6 Gilles Simon to his coaching staff in February. On clay, the Frenchman took home five tour-level medals, and Medvedev believes Simon's familiarity with the surface will help him in the upcoming months. "Gilles left yesterday. He was here for the preparation phase and will be in Rome and Roland Garros. He is an ex-player, a good player. Good tactically and was playing well on clay, so from his side he brings small details. So far it has been working well. It is me who plays on the court, so it is me who is the most important with execution and we just try to discuss some shots on clay which could be better. Some positions and tactical moments. It is not something crazy but small details and that is how it works in tennis. So far it is working well," Medvedev said. (ANI)

