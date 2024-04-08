Left Menu

Stefanos Tsitsipas reaches second round in Monte-Carlo after Laslo Djere retires

Tsitsipas was leading the match by 6-3, 3-2 when the Serbian stopped due to right arm pain.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 23:23 IST
Stefanos Tsitsipas reaches second round in Monte-Carlo after Laslo Djere retires
Stefanos Tsitsipas (Photo: ATP Tour/ X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Monaco

The World No.12 Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his stunning record at the Monte-Carlo Masters on Monday as he advanced to the second round after Laslo Djere was forced to retire. Tsitsipas was leading the match by 6-3, 3-2 when the Serbian stopped due to right arm pain.

The Greek has produced his best tennis in the Principality in recent years, winning the title in 2021 and 2022 before he advanced to the quarter-finals in 2023. "Things are looking good. I am hoping to go the same way. I really enjoyed getting a better consistency on my serve towards the end. I hope to keep mixing it up and coming up with fun plays," Tsitsipas said as quoted by ATP.

The 25-year-old has failed to hit his greatest level in 2024, though, with a 12-6 record for the year. Arriving at Monte-Carlo ranked No. 12 in the ATP Rankings, Tsitsipas hopes a return to the clay-court event may help him back to his best. In 62 minutes on court against Djere, he hit 11 winners and broke the Serbian's serve three times. Tsitsipas will next face Nicolas Jarry or Tomas Martin Etcheverry. The 25-year-old, who has a 15-3 record at Monte-Carlo, is aiming for his first title of the season this week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024