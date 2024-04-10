"He will be available for next one": Spencer Johnson on David Miller ahead of IPL 2024 clash against RR

Ahead of the fixture against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Gujarat Titans (GT) left-arm seamer Spencer Johnson gave an update on David Miller's injury. GT will lock horns with table-toppers RR in the 24th encounter of the IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

The speedster asserted that Miller would be available for the next fixture which is against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 17 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. "Davy, I think he is not too far away. Even if he misses this one, he will be available for the next one," Johnson said in a pre-match press conference.

The fast bowler further stated that the Gujarat side has shown how good they are despite some disappointing performances in the ongoing 17th edition of the IPL. "Couple of disappointing performances in the last couple of games, but in the last couple of years, we have shown how good a side we are," the 28-year-old player added.

In Ahmedabad, the Gujarat-based franchise defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) by six runs to start their IPL 2024 campaign. They lost by 63 runs to the defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their second match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In Ahmedabad, the Shubman Gill-led side overcame SunRisers Hyderabad by seven wickets after a strong comeback. However, in their last two games, they have suffered defeat. Titans lost against the Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs in Lucknow and the Punjab Kings by three wickets in Ahmedabad respectively.

GT squad for IPL 2024: David Miller, Shubman Gill (c), Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson. (ANI)

