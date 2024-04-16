IPL 2024: RR's Boult continues powerplay decline during KKR clash, a look at his figures

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Trent Boult continued his declining powerplay bowling performance during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Tuesday. During the match against KKR, he conceded 24 runs in his three overs of powerplay. His third over in this phase was the most expensive one, where Angkrish Raghuvanshi was hit for three fours.

Now in his last four matches, Boult has conceded 63 runs in 10 overs across the powerplay, with an economy rate of 6.3. In his first three matches of IPL 2023, Boult had given 58 runs in nine overs of powerplay and taken five wickets at an economy rate of 6.44 and a strike rate of 10.8.

This season in the IPL 2024, Boult has taken six wickets at an average of 28.33, with the best bowling figures of 3/22. Coming to the match, the Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to field first.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana. (ANI)

