"My plan was...": RR's Sandeep Sharma after fifer against MI

Sharma put up a scintillating performance against MI. He picked up five wickets and gave away just 18 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 4.50.

ANI | Updated: 23-04-2024 09:21 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 09:21 IST
Sandeep Sharma. (Picture: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After grabbing five wickets against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Monday, Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowler Sandeep Sharma said that his plan to use "variations and cutters" while bowling. Sharma put up a scintillating performance against MI. He picked up five wickets and gave away just 18 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 4.50.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Sharma said he felt good after a comeback from injury. The 30-year-old pacer added that he was enjoying every game in the ongoing T20 tournament. "Got fit the day before yesterday only. The first game after fitness, feeling good. The pitch was on the slower side and lower side, so my plan was to keep bowling variations and cutters. If you're bowling in the end, you have to have a big heart. Have seen in the IPL, that bowlers are under the pump. Need to have a big heart and keep executing plans. As you know, I went unsold two years ago. Came in as a replacement. So I'm enjoying every game," Sharma said.

After winning the toss, MI decided to bat first. Tilak Varma (65) and Nehal Wadhera (49) were the only two standout batters for the Mumbai-based franchise in the first inning. Varma and Wadhera's knock powered MI to 179/9. Sandeep Sharma led the Royals' bowling attack after he picked up five wickets in his four-over spell and gave just 18 runs. Meanwhile, Trent Boult bagged 2 wickets.

During the run chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal (104) guided the hosts to their 7th win of the season as they beat MI by 9 wickets. Piyush Chawla was the only wicket-taker for the visitors.

Following the win, RR hold the top spot in the IPL 2024 standings with 14 points. Meanwhile, MI stand in seventh place with six points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

