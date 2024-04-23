We need to win all our games from here: MI's Nehal after conceding 9-wicket loss vs RR

Following his side's 9-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Monday, Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Nehal Wadhera said that from now on they have to win all their games in the tournament. Wadhera scored 49 runs from 24 balls at a strike rate of 204.17 in the first inning. He slammed 3 fours and 4 overhead boundaries during his time on the crease. However, in the 17th over of the game, Trent Boult dismissed the 23-year-old batter.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Wadhera said that from now on the Mumbai-based franchise need to 'tighten their socks'. "MI need to win all their games from here and we need to tighten our socks. We need to raise our game and figure out where we have been going wrong or where we have been going right so that we can rectify our mistakes whenever we return," Wadhera said.

He added that the team is "optimistic" even after conceding a defeat and continuing the process in the upcoming games. "We have been in such a situation in earlier seasons as well, and we have, you know, upped our game from there and qualified. So, we are optimistic even right now. We will continue the process we are following and win the games for the team. We win as a team, and we lose as a team," he added.

After winning the toss, MI decided to bat first. Tilak Varma (65) and Nehal Wadhera (49) were the only two standout batters for the Mumbai-based franchise in the first inning. Varma and Wadhera's knock powered MI to 179/9. Sandeep Sharma led the Royals' bowling attack after he picked up five wickets in his four-over spell and gave just 18 runs. Meanwhile, Trent Boult bagged 2 wickets.

During the run chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal (104) guided the hosts to their 7th win of the season as they beat MI by 9 wickets. Piyush Chawla was the only wicket-taker for the visitors.

Following the win, RR hold the top spot in the IPL 2024 standings with 14 points. Meanwhile, MI stand in seventh place with six points. (ANI)

