Olympics-USADA wants investigation into China swimming, welcomes WADA lawsuit

The head of the United States Anti-Doping Agency demanded on Monday an investigation into the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) handling of 23 positive tests by Chinese swimmers and welcomed the global body's threat of legal action. During a nearly two hour Zoom call with the media WADA fired back at critics and provided detailed explanation of its decision not to pursue sanctions on the swimmers, who tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ) months before the COVID-delayed Tokyo Olympics began in July 2021.

Bengals DE Sam Hubbard reveals ankle reconstruction surgery

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard underwent ankle reconstruction surgery in the offseason after playing through discomfort during the 2023 season. Hubbard told reporters Monday that the ankle bothered him during 2023 training camp, but he missed just two games during the regular season. However, a fluoroscopy at the end of the season revealed "a lot of instability" that resulted in complete deltoid reconstruction and a TightRope procedure.

Golf-Woods adds Homa, Kim and Kisner to his indoor golf team

Tiger Woods announced on Monday that Max Homa, Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner will join him on his four-man Jupiter Links Golf Club team that will compete in the indoor simulator golf league scheduled to begin in January 2025. The TGL, a primetime golf league featuring six squads of four PGA Tour players competing in a fast-paced form of team golf, is run by TMRW Sports, a tech-focused sports company established by Woods and Rory McIlroy in 2022.

Golf-Scheffler, Korda take men's and women's game by storm with dominant runs

Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda, the two leading players in the men's and women's games, respectively, have produced the most dominant run that professional golf has seen in years and neither appears ready to slow down. With his three-shot win at Hilton Head Island on Monday, Masters champion Scheffler has won four of his last five starts and become the first player to win a major and win on the PGA Tour the following week since Tiger Woods in 2006.

NBA roundup: Nuggets rally, shock Lakers at buzzer

Jamal Murray hit a step-back jumper as time expired and the host Denver Nuggets rallied from a 20-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 101-99 on Monday night in Game 2 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series. Murray, who struggled shooting all game, dribbled to the baseline and launched a 16-footer over the outstretched hand of Anthony Davis to give Denver a 2-0 series lead.

Two-thirds of Canadians consider themselves fans of women's sport - study

Two thirds of Canadians consider themselves to be fans of women's sport, according to a study released on Monday calling for greater investment in professional women's sport in the country. Canadian Women & Sport, a national non-profit that launched in 1981, said a poll of Canadians aged 13-65 showed two in three people (67%) consider themselves to be fans of women's sports, which is equivalent to over 17 million Canadians.

MLB roundup: Cards prevail on Nolan Gorman's walk-off HR

Nolan Gorman hit a walk-off two-run homer in the ninth inning to lift the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-3 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night. Lars Nootbaar drove in two runs and Paul Goldschmidt also went deep for the Cardinals, who snapped a four-game losing streak. St. Louis starting pitcher Lance Lynn allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks in five innings.

Sabres bring back Lindy Ruff as head coach

Lindy Ruff, the winningest coach in Buffalo Sabres history, is returning to his former post. The Sabres announced Monday they have hired Ruff, who led the team from 1997 through early 2012, to serve a second stint in the position.

Golf-Exhausted Korda withdraws from LPGA event, puts record bid on hold

Nelly Korda's bid for a record-setting sixth consecutive LPGA win will have to wait a little longer as the world number one said on Monday she has decided to withdraw from this week's event in Los Angeles. Korda's decision to withdraw came a day after she won the year's first major, The Chevron Championship, where she had to complete 25 holes on Sunday after third-round play on Saturday was suspended due to inclement weather.

NHL roundup: Hurricanes storm back, stun Isles

Sebastian Aho and Jordan Martinook scored the tying and go-ahead goals nine seconds apart with just over two minutes left as the Carolina Hurricanes rallied to beat the New York Islanders 5-3 in Raleigh, N.C., on Monday in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. With goalie Frederik Andersen pulled for the extra attacker, Aho tipped in Andrei Svechnikov's shot to tie the game 3-3 with 2:15 to go. Martinook got the winner with 2:06 left when he jammed in a loose puck from the side of the net. Jake Guentzel added an empty-net goal with 56 seconds remaining.

