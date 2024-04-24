Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament Set to Kick Off on Thursday

The 5th edition of Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey tournament will be held from April 25 to 30 at 3 Base Repair Depot (BRD) of the IAF here.

Twelve teams are participating in the tournament including two from overseas -- Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Air Force. The tournament will be played on league and knockout basis.

Addressing a news conference at 3 BRD here, Air Vice Marshal Sartaj Bedi said: ''We look forward to expanding the tournament in the times to come with able guidance from Hockey India.'' When asked if the tournament has lived up to its expectations of uplifting the game to a highly competitive level comparable to international standards, he said, ''Definitely, we found that our team has been performing increasingly better.

''It also gives us an opportunity to interact with peer forces from friendly foreign countries as well as learn from the teams of other participants taking part in the tournament,'' he said.

Asked if the tournament in its future editions can see an increase in the number of foreign participants, Bedi said, ''Definitely, for sure. It is on our agenda. We are looking at getting four foreign teams''.

The tournament will be played at Raghbir Singh Bhola Hockey Ground, 3 Base Repair Depot, Air Force Station, here.

Notably, Air Force Sports Control Board has been organising the prestigious hockey tournament in the memory of legendary late Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh at 3 BRD, Air Force Station, Chandigarh since 2018.

On the occasion, Bedi also unveiled the trophy of the 5th edition of the tournament.

Group Captain Amit Dhami, Organising Secretary of the tournament, in his presentation briefed about the tournament.

He said that in addition to two foreign teams, the teams of Indian Air Force, Chandigarh XI, State Bank of India, Punjab & Sind Bank, Central Industrial Security Force, Punjab Police, Army XI, Indian Navy, Indian Railways and Rail Coach Factory will participate.

The matches will be held among the teams divided in four pools.

The winning team will get a prize money of Rs 3 lakh, while the runner-up will be given Rs 2 lakh.

Air Marshal R K Anand, Air Officer Incharge (Administration) will be the chief guest for the opening ceremony, while Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, chief of the Air Staff will preside over the closing ceremony on April 30.

An icon of India's military history, Arjan Singh had successfully led a young IAF during the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

The only officer to attain the highest post of Marshal of the Air Force equivalent to the Army's five-star field marshal, Singh was a fearless and exceptional pilot who had flown more than 60 different types of aircraft.

Singh passed away on September 16, 2017, at the age of 98.

