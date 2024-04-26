Left Menu

Kings Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against Knight Riders

Teams Kolkata Knight Riders Philip Salt wk, Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyercapt, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Dushmantha Chameera, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana Punjab Kings Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran capt, Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharmaw, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

26-04-2024
Punjab Kings skipper Sam Curran won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Friday. Shikhar Dhawan continues to be on the sidelines owing to his injury while Liam Livingstone made way for Jonny Bairstow in the PBKS playing XI.

As far as the KKR XI is concerned, Mitchell Starc is not playing this game as he has a cut on his finger and in his place, Dushmantha Chameera came in. Teams: Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(capt), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Dushmantha Chameera, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran (capt), Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

