Eintracht Frankfurt Acquires Hugo Ekitiké from PSG

Eintracht Frankfurt is activating an option to buy striker Hugo Ekitiké, who has been on loan from Paris Saint-Germain this season.

Frankfurt's move Friday comes despite a relatively slow start to life in the Bundesliga for Ekitiké, who only scored his first goal last week in his 12th game for the club.

"Hugo has shown the quality he possesses in his appearances so far,'' Frankfurt board member Markus Krösche said in a statement. ''We're fully convinced of his potential and are looking forward to seeing him in an Eintracht shirt beyond the current season." Frankfurt said Ekitiké has signed a contract through to 2029. The 21-year-old striker's departure from PSG was in part a consequence of the French club buying forward Randal Kolo Muani from Frankfurt last year.

Frankfurt is sixth in the Bundesliga and visits Bayern Munich on Saturday.

