NCC Women's T20 Triumphs: Maa Saroda XI Crowned Champions

Maa Saroda Club have emerged champions of the NCC Women's T20 Budding Challenger Cup, defeating Rani Rashmoni Club by nine wickets in a lopsided final clash here. Opting to bat on a sultry Thursday evening, Rani Rashmoni Club were skittled out for 57 with Debarati Guha returning with splendid figures of 4/6 from her four overs.

In reply, Maa Saroda Club won in 11.2 overs with Shamaita Adhikari playing the sheet-anchor role in a 38-ball 37 not out and was adjudged player-of-the-match.

Organised in memory of late Chandralekha Dalmiya, the NCC Budding Women's T20 Challenger Cup 2024 commenced on March 12 with eight teams from all over Bengal.

The league stage of the tournament was played at the Rajasthan Club in Kolkata and the final was staged at the Gulmahor Ground here.

