The southpaw subsequently made a comeback in the loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad last week.However, it seems the Australian hasnt fully recovered as he missed DCs last game against the Gujarat Titans on Wednesday Ishant, on the other hand, last played for DC on April 17 against the Titans.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 21:40 IST
Ishant, Warner Banned from DC's Upcoming Match against MI
The injured duo of Ishant Sharma and David Warner will not feature in Delhi Capitals' Indian Premier League clash against Mumbai Indians here on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly confirmed the development on Friday.

Both players had missed DC's previous game against Gujarat Titans. While Warner had picked up a thumb injury against Lucknow Super Giants earlier this month, Ishant has been facing issues with his back.

''Both David Warner and Ishant Sharma are injured and are unavailable for tomorrow's game,'' Ganguly said.

Warner had suffered an injury in his left thumb on April 12. The X-ray report had come back all clear but there was a lot of swelling around the knuckle area on the left hand. The southpaw subsequently made a comeback in the loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad last week.

However, it seems the Australian hasn't fully recovered as he missed DC's last game against the Gujarat Titans on Wednesday Ishant, on the other hand, last played for DC on April 17 against the Titans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

