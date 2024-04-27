Samson, Jurel Lead RR to Resounding Seven-Wicket Victory over LSG
Skipper Sanju Samson led from the front with an unbeaten 33-ball 71 while Dhruv Jurel made 52 not out off 34 balls to guide Rajasthan Royals to a seven-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants, in their IPL match here on Saturday.
- Country:
- India
Skipper Sanju Samson led from the front with an unbeaten 33-ball 71 while Dhruv Jurel made 52 not out off 34 balls to guide Rajasthan Royals to a seven-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants, in their IPL match here on Saturday. Chasing 197, Samson and Jurel shared unconquered 121 runs for the fourth wicket to chase down the target in 19 overs.
Earlier, skipper KL Rahul hit a 48-ball 76 while Deepak Hooda made 50 off 31 balls to guide Lucknow Super Giants to a decent 196 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals.
Sent into bat, LSG rode on 115-run third-wicket stand between Rahul and Hooda to put up a fighting total. Sandeep Sharma was the most successful bowler for RR, returning with figures of 2/31.
Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants: 196 for 5 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 76, Deepak Hooda 50; Sandeep Sharma 2/31).
Rajasthan Royals: 199 for 3 in 19 overs (Sanju Samson 71 not out, Dhruv Jurel 52 not out; Amit Mishra 1/20).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"We need to protect his body...he's itching to go": KL Rahul provides injury update on tearaway Mayank Yadav
IPL 2024: KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad fined Rs 12 lakh each for slow over-rate
LSG skipper KL Rahul surpasses CSK icon MS Dhoni for this IPL record
"Always been a contender": Former MI star on KL Rahul's chances to feature in T20 WC
"Needed power-hitter in top three": LSG skipper KL Rahul on Stoinis' batting order promotion