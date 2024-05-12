Left Menu

Soccer-Man Utd clinch first ever Women's FA Cup with 4-0 thrashing of Spurs

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 21:00 IST
Manchester United won the Women's FA Cup for the first time with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the final on Sunday.

Marc Skinner's side had the better of the chances throughout the match but only broke the deadlock on the stroke of halftime when midfielder Ella Toone drove the ball forward and unleashed a powerful strike from outside the area into the top corner. Spurs, playing in their first FA Cup final, capitulated after the break and conceded twice in quick succession, first to a header from Rachel Williams before Lucia Garcia pounced on a poor pass from goalkeeper Becky Spencer to make it 3-0 in the 57th minute.

Garcia added another via a deflection in the 74th as United made amends for losing in last year's final to Chelsea by clinching their first major trophy since reforming in 2018.

