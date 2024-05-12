Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION ELN97 ELECTIONS-BH-MODI-ROADSHOW ****PM Modi leads roadshow in Patna Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led a roadshow in Bihar's capital Patna with a massive crowd turning up to greet him.**** DEL23 DL-KEJRIWAL-ROADSHOW ****If you choose AAP on May 25, I won't have to go back to jail: CM Kejriwal at roadshow New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow in Delhi on Sunday said if people choose Aam Aadmi Party on May 25, he won't have to go back to jail.**** ELN100 ELECTIONS-UP-3RDLD SHAH ****Sonia Gandhi spent more than 70 pc of MP funds on minorities: Shah in Raebareli Raebareli/Pratapgarh/Gonda (UP): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the Gandhi family in its Raebareli bastion, accusing Sonia Gandhi of ''spending more than 70 per cent of her MP funds on minorities''.**** ELN89 ELECTIONS-UP-SHAH-QUESTIONS ****Home Minister Shah poses 5 questions before Rahul Gandhi, asks him to make his stand clear Raebareli (UP): In an apparent bid to corner Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his family stronghold of Rae Bareli, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday posed five questions before him and asked him to make his stand clear on those questions.**** ELN78 ELECTIONS-MH-THAROOR-MERGER ****If ideology is same, why remain separate? Tharoor on merger of smaller parties into Congress Mumbai: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday appeared amenable to views expressed in certain sections on the potential merger of smaller parties into the Grand Old Party.**** DEL24 DL-HOSPITALS-2NDLD THREAT ****7 Delhi hospitals, IGI Airport receive bomb threats New Delhi: Delhi Fire Services on Sunday said seven city hospitals and IGI Airport received bomb threats through emails, 11 days after over 150 schools in Delhi-NCR received a bomb scare of unprecedented scale.**** MDS11 KA-SCANDAL-ARREST ****SIT arrests two in connection with circulation of explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) sleuths probing sexual abuse charges against Prajwal Revanna on Sunday arrested two persons in connection with the leak and circulation of explicit videos involving the Hassan MP, official sources said.**** BOM5 GJ-BEACH-MISSING ****Gujarat: Four members of family swept away in sea at Dandi beach, search on Navsari (Gujarat): Four members of a family on a picnic, including a woman and her two sons, were swept away in the sea at Dandi beach in Gujarat's Navsari district on Sunday while three others were rescued, an official said.**** LEGAL LGD2 SC-KEJRIWAL-DEFAMATION ****Defamation case: SC to hear Delhi CM Kejriwal's plea against summons on Monday New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging a Delhi High Court order upholding the summons issued to him in a criminal defamation case for retweeting an allegedly defamatory video circulated by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in May 2018.**** FOREIGN FGN37 PAK-POK-2NDLD PROTEST ****One police officer killed, over 100 injured in clashes during protest in Pok Islamabad: One police officer was killed and more than 100 people, mostly policemen, injured in violent clashes between security forces and protesters agitating against high prices of wheat flour and electricity in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, media reports said on Sunday.****

