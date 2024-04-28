Left Menu

CSK's Gaikwad falls short of ton, steadies his side to 212/3 versus SRH

Chennai Super Kings posted 212/3 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, thanks to Ruturaj Gaikwad's 98 and Daryl Mitchell's 52. Despite missing a ton by 2 runs, Gaikwad's 54-ball knock and his 107-run stand with Mitchell propelled CSK's batting. Shivam Dube's 39* and an unbeaten 74-run partnership with Gaikwad bolstered CSK's total. SRH bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, and T Natarajan claimed one wicket each.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-04-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 21:31 IST
Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad missed his second IPL ton by just two runs, while Daryl Mitchell scored a fine half-century as five-time champions Chennai Super Kings scored 212 for 3 against table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Sunday.

Losing opener Ajinkya Rahane (9) early was a big setback but Gaikwad (98 off 54 balls) carried out the repair work in right earnest with New Zealander Mitchell, who scored 52 off 32 deliveries. The pair also shared a 107-run stand for the second wicket, which was the backbone of the CSK batting.

Shivam Dube then played a cameo of 39 not out (20 balls) and shared a 74-run stand with his skipper to guide CSK to a 200-plus total.

For SRH, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat and T Natarajan took a wicket each.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 212 for 3 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 98, Daryl Mitchell 52, Shivan Dube 39 not out) .

