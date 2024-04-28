"He's a legend of the game": Jacks hails Kohli following RCB's high scoring run fest over GT

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting all-rounder Will Jacks heaped praise on star batter Virat Kohli and called him the "legend of the game." Jacks and Kohli played a 133-run partnership while chasing the 201-run target given by Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Sunday.

Kohli scored 70 runs from 44 balls at a strike rate of 159.09. He hammered 6 fours and 3 sixes against GT. Meanwhile, Jacks played a 100-run knock from just 41 balls at a strike rate of 243.90. The 25-year-old just dealt with sixes as he smashed 10 overhead boundaries and 5 fours.

While speaking after the match, Jacks said that Kohli is someone who everyone looks up to. The English cricketer added that he will be learning many things after playing with talisman batter. The right-handed batter added that he needs to be more "adaptable" at the start of his inning in the upcoming matches.

"It's amazing, he's a legend of the game and is someone everyone looks up to. To spend some time in the middle is a great feeling a huge learning curve. When I go away from the IPL, I'll learn so much from batting with him and playing with him. I'll try to take it all on board. I need to be a bit more adaptable at the beginning of my innings and get myself in a little bit quicker," Jacks said. Summarizing the match, RCB won the toss and decided to field against GT. Following this, Sai Sudharsan (84) and Shahrukh Khan (58) displayed a stellar performance to propel GT to 200/3.

The RCB bowlers were sloppy in the opening of the game. Maxwell, Siraj, and Swapnil were the only wicket-takers for the visitors. During the run chase, Virat Kohli (70) and Will Jacks (100) handed RCB their third win of the season by beating GT by 9 wickets.

Sai Kishore was the only wicket-taker for the GT after he dismissed Faf du Plessis in the fourth over. Following the win, RCB still stand in the bottom place on the IPL 2024 standings with six points. Meanwhile, GT hold the seventh place with 8 points after winning four of 10 matches. (ANI)

