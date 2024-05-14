Left Menu

"Pace of work will get even faster in times to come" PM Modi after filing his nomination from Varanasi

"Filed my nomination papers as a candidate for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. It is an honour to serve the people of this historic seat. With the blessings of the people, there have been remarkable achievements over the last decade. This pace of work will get even faster in the times to come," PM Modi posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/Twitter:@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after filing the nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seats for the third time, said that it is an "honour" to serve the people of this "historic seat," adding that in the coming times, the pace of work will get faster. "Filed my nomination papers as a candidate for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. It is an honour to serve the people of this historic seat. With the blessings of the people, there have been remarkable achievements over the last decade. This pace of work will get even faster in the times to come," PM Modi posted on X.

He further said that he was honoured by the presence of our valued NDA allies in Kashi today. "I am honoured by the presence of our valued NDA allies in Kashi today. Our alliance represents a commitment to national progress and fulfilling regional aspirations. We will work together for the progress of India in the years to come," he added.

Prime Minister Modi filed his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister is seeking a third consecutive term from the constituency and hoping to win with a record margin. Meanwhile, LJP-Ram Vilas chief Chirag Paswan, on PM Modi's nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, said that the way the entire NDA has come together in support of the Prime Minister is our "strength."

"On the other side, the opposition is divided...I believe that the results that will come after the nomination of the Prime Minister will be historic," Chirag Paswan said. PM Modi, the sitting MP and BJP's candidate, filed his nomination papers at the district magistrate's office. Varanasi will go in for polling in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha polls on June 1. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4.

A total of 25 NDA leaders attended the nomination of the Prime Minister. The Varanasi seat comprises five Assembly segments, including Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt, and Sevapuri. Varanasi is the stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party and PM Modi. This will be the most anticipated contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi won the constituency with a resounding majority in both the 2014 and 2019 general polls. This time he is facing Congress candidate Ajay Rai, who is the opposition INDIA bloc's joint nominee against the Prime Minister. The UP Congress chief, Rai, was also fielded by the Congress against the PM in Varanasi in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but he finished third both times.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi won the seat with over 6,74,664 votes and commanded a vote share of 63.6 per cent. (ANI)

