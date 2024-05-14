Left Menu

Nothing wrong with Gaza death toll figures, WHO says

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 14-05-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 14:48 IST
The World Health Organization on Tuesday voiced full confidence in Gaza Ministry of Health death toll figures after Israel questioned a change in the numbers.

Gaza's health ministry last week updated its breakdown of the total fatalities of around 35,000, saying that around 25,000 of those have so far been fully identified. U.N. agencies have republished these figures.

"The fact we now have 25,000 identified people is a step forward," said WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier at a Geneva press briefing, saying that there was "nothing wrong" with health ministry data.

