Gaikwad's Batting Prowess Surprises Hussey

The ability to remain one step ahead of the bowlers has allowed Ruturaj Gaikwad to flourish in this Indian Premier League, reckons CSK batting coach Michael Hussey. After an unbeaten 108 in the previous game, CSK skipper Gaikwad was on the cusp of another century on Sunday but fell two runs short of the milestone against Sunrisers Hyderabad. ''Gaikwad is such a wonderful player. He is a brilliant timer of the cricket ball. I've been asking him what his secret is in terms of his placement since he always finds the gaps,'' said Hussey after the win over Sunrisers.

''He is a smart batsman as well. He knows when to attack and when to soak up pressure. He plays spin and seam well. He can score all around the ground.

''He's almost one step ahead of the bowlers a lot of times. He is wonderful to watch. Very thankful that he is in our team.'' The 27-year-old was announced as the new skipper of the defending champions a day before the IPL opener, replacing the legendary MS Dhoni.

Talking about how Gaikwad has adjusted to the leadership responsibility, Hussey admitted that it has been challenging to succeed the 'GOAT'.

''It has been challenging for him as well. He has taken over as captain to which you have to take your hat off to him. He is succeeding the greatest of all time in this country,'' he said.

Strike rate is more important than batting averages in the T20 format but at CSK, that aspect of the game is not discussed much.

''We don't talk about it (S/R) much at all. We talk about each player since they need to assess the conditions out in the middle as quickly as they can. The batter needs to take up the responsibility and the ownership in the middle,'' he continued.

''Sometimes, as coaches, we put too much into the players' heads. I am trying to take as much out of their heads as possible, let them be as clear as they possibly can, see the ball and react accordingly. ''The strike rate keeps changing, depending on the way you play and the conditions.'' Hussey was delighted with Daryll Mitchell finally delivering for the Yellow Brigade at number three. He scored a 32-ball 52 against SRH, which also happened to be his maiden IPL half-century.

''It's not easy. He's a new player who comes to the team, even Rachin Ravindra, for that matter, and we expect them to come in and fit in right away and go out and perform. But in reality, it's not that easy,'' he explained.

''This is the IPL, the best T20 competition in the world. So sometimes, it takes time. We feel like he's been playing well. Although not getting the big score, he has been contributing down the lines well.

''He has been moving up and down the batting order, which can be destabilizing for him, but he has found a nice role in number three, and he can feel comfortable at it. Hopefully, it is the start of some consistent form moving forward.''

